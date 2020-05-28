Two bodies recovered in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) -:Two persons were found dead in different parts of the city on Thursday.

Locals spotted a body of young boy near Karim Town, Batala Colony and informed the police concerned. Police team reached the spot and shifted it to mortuary of Allied Hospital.

Another body of an old man was found near Asghar Sizing in Ghulam MuhammadAbad area. Police shifted it to mortuary for legal proceeding.