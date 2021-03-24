Two Colonies Selaed
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed two illegal housing colonies here on Wednesday.
The FDA spokesperson said an enforcement team sealed Ibrahim Valley and Additional locality in Chak No 225-RB and demolished illegal constructions.
Meanwhile, the team also foiled the bid to occupy a plot No 544-C in Ahmed Nagar whichwas the government's property.