Two colonies selaed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed two illegal housing colonies here on Wednesday.

The FDA spokesperson said an enforcement team sealed Ibrahim Valley and Additional locality in Chak No 225-RB and demolished illegal constructions.

Meanwhile, the team also foiled the bid to occupy a plot No 544-C in Ahmed Nagar whichwas the government's property.