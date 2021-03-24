UrduPoint.com
Two Colonies Selaed

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Two colonies selaed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed two illegal housing colonies here on Wednesday.

The FDA spokesperson said an enforcement team sealed Ibrahim Valley and Additional locality in Chak No 225-RB and demolished illegal constructions.

Meanwhile, the team also foiled the bid to occupy a plot No 544-C in Ahmed Nagar whichwas the government's property.

More Stories From Pakistan

