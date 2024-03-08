Open Menu

Two Illegal Oil Agencies Sealed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Two illegal oil agencies sealed

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Civil defence officer Sehrish Irshad on Friday checked petrol pumps, oil agencies and liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) re-fillers in the district and sealed two oil agencies for being operated illegally.

The official, after sealing two illegal oil agencies, moved separate written complaints to civil lines police against their owners Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Shahzaib for registration of case.

Irshad said that no one would be allowed to run illegal oil agencies and action was being taken against violators on the orders of deputy commissioner Mian Usman Ali.

APP/mkk/ifi

Related Topics

LPG Petrol Police Oil Gas

Recent Stories

Saheefa Jabbar condemns violence in dramas, mental ..

Saheefa Jabbar condemns violence in dramas, mental health neglect

21 minutes ago
 Azfar Ahsan calls on Saudi Investment Minister to ..

Azfar Ahsan calls on Saudi Investment Minister to Discuss Matters of Mutual Inte ..

22 minutes ago
 This Women’s day myco.io and dove Pakistan team ..

This Women’s day myco.io and dove Pakistan team up to present “Her Right To ..

23 minutes ago
 PCB to appoint permanent security officer for nati ..

PCB to appoint permanent security officer for national team

2 hours ago
 PM announces compensation package for rain-hit peo ..

PM announces compensation package for rain-hit people of AJK

2 hours ago
 IMF to dispatch mission for Pakistan’s another e ..

IMF to dispatch mission for Pakistan’s another economic assessment

3 hours ago
International Women’s Day being observed today

International Women’s Day being observed today

3 hours ago
 Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan takes oath as LHC ..

Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan takes oath as LHC CJ

3 hours ago
 United's Captain Shadab Khan reacts to heated exch ..

United's Captain Shadab Khan reacts to heated exchange with Shan Masood

5 hours ago
 PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit to AJ ..

PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit to AJK

5 hours ago
 UAE government launches “Work Bundle” to facil ..

UAE government launches “Work Bundle” to facilitate work permits and residen ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2024

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan