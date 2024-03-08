Two Illegal Oil Agencies Sealed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2024 | 03:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Civil defence officer Sehrish Irshad on Friday checked petrol pumps, oil agencies and liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) re-fillers in the district and sealed two oil agencies for being operated illegally.
The official, after sealing two illegal oil agencies, moved separate written complaints to civil lines police against their owners Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Shahzaib for registration of case.
Irshad said that no one would be allowed to run illegal oil agencies and action was being taken against violators on the orders of deputy commissioner Mian Usman Ali.
APP/mkk/ifi
