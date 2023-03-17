UrduPoint.com

Two Killed,seven Injured In Separate Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2023 | 03:40 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Two persons were killed while seven others suffered injuries in separate road accidents here in limits of Pattoki police.

Police said on Friday that four people were traveling on ricksha when suddenly the tyre of the vehicle burst near Nathay Khalsa Stop,Multan road while a container truck hit and ran over them.

Consequently, Naseem Bibi (25) and Komail Ali (13) suffered serious injuries and died on the spot while Mangat (30) and Nazia Akram (35) sustained multiple injuries.

In another incident,five members of a family suffered injuries in ricksha-van collision near Saeen Di Khoyi,Multan road.

Police said the injured-- Farooq (52), Bashira Bibi (53),Danish (18),Zara (13) and Nagina (24),were traveling towards Depalpur from Lahore.

On getting information, police reached the spot,shifted the victims to THQ hospital.

Further investigation was underway.

