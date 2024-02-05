Open Menu

Two People Lost Lives In Another Gas Leakage Incident In Havelian

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Two people lost lives in another gas leakage incident in Havelian

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Two more people on Monday lost their lives in a gas leakage incident in Haavalian village, during the current season death tolls caused by the gas leakage crossed 12.

According to the Rescue 1122 sources, dead persons were identified as Yasar and Mehtab, hailed from the village Tatrila an area of Rajoi Police Station.

Responding to the incident, the rescue medical team shifted the bodies of Yasar and Mehtab to Type-D Hospital Havelian.

Despite the issuance of guidelines for the use of gas heaters during the winter season by Rescue-1122, district administration, and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), it is disheartening that people continue to neglect these guidelines, leading to the loss of precious human lives.

This was the fifth incident of gas leakage in the district of Abbottabad where 12 people lost their lives.

Related Topics

Dead Abbottabad Police Station Havelian Rescue 1122 Gas From Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited SNGPL

Recent Stories

President, PM, Services Chiefs reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashm ..

2 hours ago
 10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI ..

10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI Khan police station

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

1 day ago
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

2 days ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

2 days ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

2 days ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

2 days ago
 Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

2 days ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan