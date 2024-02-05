Two People Lost Lives In Another Gas Leakage Incident In Havelian
Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2024 | 01:20 PM
HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Two more people on Monday lost their lives in a gas leakage incident in Haavalian village, during the current season death tolls caused by the gas leakage crossed 12.
According to the Rescue 1122 sources, dead persons were identified as Yasar and Mehtab, hailed from the village Tatrila an area of Rajoi Police Station.
Responding to the incident, the rescue medical team shifted the bodies of Yasar and Mehtab to Type-D Hospital Havelian.
Despite the issuance of guidelines for the use of gas heaters during the winter season by Rescue-1122, district administration, and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), it is disheartening that people continue to neglect these guidelines, leading to the loss of precious human lives.
This was the fifth incident of gas leakage in the district of Abbottabad where 12 people lost their lives.
