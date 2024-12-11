Open Menu

Two Students Killed In A Road Accident In Wah Cantt

Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2024 | 08:05 PM

Two students killed in a road accident in Wah Cantt

At least two university students were killed in a road accident on Wednesday in the limits of Taxila Police station, Wah Cantt

Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) At least two university students were killed in a road accident on Wednesday in the limits of Taxila Police station, Wah Cantt.

According to police sources, three students were travelling, when the passenger van, coming from Taxila, crashed into their motorcycle.

The victims, Habib and Wajid died on the spot while leaving another critically injured.

The injured and deceased were shifted to the tehsil headquarters hospital, where injured was later shifted to Rawalpindi due to his critical condition.

Taxila Police have registered a case against the unknown driver and have launched investigation into the incident.

Recent Stories

Enhanced connectivity among national legislatures ..

Enhanced connectivity among national legislatures essential for strengthening de ..

3 minutes ago
 FAC organizes musical night

FAC organizes musical night

3 minutes ago
 Four arrested for decanting gas, selling petrol il ..

Four arrested for decanting gas, selling petrol illegally

3 minutes ago
 KP govt acquires 50 kanal land for Zamung Kor's Ca ..

KP govt acquires 50 kanal land for Zamung Kor's Campus

3 minutes ago
 Drug Crackdown: 5kg of narcotics seized, several a ..

Drug Crackdown: 5kg of narcotics seized, several arrested

6 minutes ago
 British Council hosts OPLA to reward learners for ..

British Council hosts OPLA to reward learners for outstanding results

6 minutes ago
ICT police bust snatcher gang; 4 members arrested

ICT police bust snatcher gang; 4 members arrested

6 minutes ago
 LESCO resolves 1,063 complaints last day

LESCO resolves 1,063 complaints last day

6 minutes ago
 France urges Israel to withdraw forces from Syria ..

France urges Israel to withdraw forces from Syria buffer zone

6 minutes ago
 FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan delegation meets R ..

FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan delegation meets Rana Tanveer

10 minutes ago
 KU, Al Kauser Inc inks MoU to provide scholarships ..

KU, Al Kauser Inc inks MoU to provide scholarships to students

11 minutes ago
 PCHR organizes seminar on ‘Role of Parliament in ..

PCHR organizes seminar on ‘Role of Parliament in Protection of Human Rights’

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan