Two students killed in a road accident in Wah Cantt

Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) At least two university students were killed in a road accident on Wednesday in the limits of Taxila Police station, Wah Cantt.

According to police sources, three students were travelling, when the passenger van, coming from Taxila, crashed into their motorcycle.

The victims, Habib and Wajid died on the spot while leaving another critically injured.

The injured and deceased were shifted to the tehsil headquarters hospital, where injured was later shifted to Rawalpindi due to his critical condition.

Taxila Police have registered a case against the unknown driver and have launched investigation into the incident.