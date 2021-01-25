UrduPoint.com
Two Truckloads Of Non-custom-paid Items Worth Rs 17m Seized, Three Held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Local police have seized two truckloads of non-custom-paid items worth over Rs 17 million and arrested three accused in an operation here, police said on Monday.

Makhdoom Rasheed police, on a tip off, raided a place and seized two trucks containing non-custom-paid items including motorcycle parts, China salt, milk, cigarettes, imported cloth, welding rods and other materials.

Three accused including driver Amjad Ali, Asif and islam were arrested. The operation was conducted under supervision of DSP Sadar Rao Naeem Shahid.

The non-custom-paid items were handed over to customs department for further proceedings.

