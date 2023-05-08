UrduPoint.com

Typhoid Surveillance Fully Functional At BHV: Secretary P&SHD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2023 | 09:21 PM

Typhoid Surveillance fully functional at BHV: Secretary P&SHD

Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare South Punjab Mahar Muhammad Hayat Luck said on Monday that the Typhoid fever surveillance sentinel site at Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BHV) Bahawalpur has become fully functional

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare South Punjab Mahar Muhammad Hayat Luck said on Monday that the Typhoid fever surveillance sentinel site at Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BHV) Bahawalpur has become fully functional.

The secretary said that two new sentinel sites have recently been notified by the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department, Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur, both now fully functional.

He said, "Before the addition of these two sites, five sentinel surveillance hospitals were already working at Children Hospital Lahore, Services Hospital Lahore, Allied Hospital Faisalabad, Nishtar Hospital Multan and Benazir Bhutto Hospital Rawalpindi.

Now Punjab will be able to collect and analyze data from Southern districts bordering Sindh and Balochistan in making a true assessment of typhoid disease burden." He said the site has been established by the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) Punjab in close collaboration with the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education with the technical and financial support of the World Health Organization.

WHO's technical team led by Technical Officer Dr. Imran Qureshi conducted formal capacity-building sessions of the technical staff on the latest surveillance SOPs at Quaid-e Azam Medical College (QMC) Bahawalpur.

Medical Superintendent Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr.

Amir Mahmood Bukhari, CEO Health Dr. Faiza, DHO-PS Dr. Khalid Mehmood Arain, WHO Divisional EPI Officer Dr. Mufakker Mian, Associate Professor Dr. Riaz Ahmed, Senior Registrar Dr. Fahad Qaiser, experts from Community Medicine and Pathology departments, medial and lab technologists and staff from concerned areas participated.

CEO Bahawalpur Dr. Faiza said that due to frequent and careless use of antibiotics, typhoid microbes are becoming increasingly resistant to drugs. She said that besides strengthening the surveillance system, there is a need to enhance awareness of Wash and hygiene, improve food and drinking water quality and enhance vaccination.

Based on recommendations of the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group, Punjab conducted a full-fledged vaccination campaign and introduced typhoid conjugate vaccine in its EPI routine immunization schedule for children back in 2021.

Technical Officer WHO Dr. Imran Qureshi conducted training sessions on case identification, reporting, investigation, sample collection, testing (Blood Culture and Sensitivity) on the latest BACTAC automation technology, data recording and reporting, vaccination and Case Response.

He said enhanced surveillance will not only help to make a realistic assessment of disease burden but will also help assess the impact of typhoid vaccine rollout, said a news release issued here.

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Multan Faisalabad Balochistan World Benazir Bhutto Technology Education Punjab Water Drugs Victoria Rahim Yar Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur SITE From Blood

Recent Stories

Pak Suzuki increases motorcycle prices against due ..

Pak Suzuki increases motorcycle prices against due to free fall of rupee

10 minutes ago
 Canada Has Trained Over 36,000 Ukrainian Soldiers, ..

Canada Has Trained Over 36,000 Ukrainian Soldiers, Will Continue to Do So - Anan ..

5 minutes ago
 Pak Customs seizes counterfeit medicines worth Rs ..

Pak Customs seizes counterfeit medicines worth Rs 778m from Pak-Afghan Border; N ..

5 minutes ago
 IHC orders security arrangements for Imran's appea ..

IHC orders security arrangements for Imran's appearance on Tuesday

5 minutes ago
 KP Governor receives Torch of 34th National Games

KP Governor receives Torch of 34th National Games

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Madressatul Islam University reorganises Alu ..

Sindh Madressatul Islam University reorganises Alumni Association

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.