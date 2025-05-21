UNICEF Condemns School Bus Attack In Balochistan
Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) A brutal attack on a school bus in Khuzdar on Wednesday has left four children dead and dozens more injured, many critically, prompting strong condemnation from UNICEF and widespread grief across Pakistan.
In response to the tragedy, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) issued a powerful statement of condemnation. Karen Reidy, Chief of Advocacy and Communication for UNICEF Pakistan, expressed deep sorrow and demanded urgent action to protect children.
“UNICEF strongly condemns the horrific attack on a school bus in Khuzdar, Balochistan, which reportedly claimed the lives of four children and left dozens more injured, many critically,” Reidy said. “Going to school should never be a dangerous act for any child, anywhere. Yet this is the heartbreaking reality for too many children in Pakistan.”
She stressed the need to end such violence and reiterated that children must never be targets in any conflict or act of aggression.
“Young lives, dreams, and futures shattered. Families devastated. The physical and emotional scars left for child survivors to bear. Enough is enough. Children are not, and must never be, the targets of violence,” she added.
Local communities are in mourning, and families of the victims are calling for justice and protection. Civil society organizations across Pakistan have also joined in demanding swift accountability and stronger safety measures for students, especially in conflict-affected regions.
This devastating attack is part of a troubling pattern of violence against education in Pakistan. Advocacy groups continue to call for comprehensive strategies to safeguard the right to education for every child in the country.
As the nation grieves, the call from UNICEF and others is clear: children must be protected, and violence against them must end now.
