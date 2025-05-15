- Home
KSrelief Distributes 30,000 Food Packages Across Country, Benefiting Over 200,000 People
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), in partnership with National and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities, has successfully concluded the second cycle of its Food Security Support Project 2024-25.
According to the KSrelief Media Director Muhammad Yousaf Khan, under this initiative, 30,000 food packages have been distributed across 33 of the country’s most underserved districts, reaching over 200,000 individuals.
The large-scale humanitarian drive aims to assist low-income families living below the poverty line across Pakistan’s diverse regions. The distribution covered five districts in Gilgit Baltistan (Diamer, Astore, Ghizer, Hunza, Shigar), five in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Jhelum Valley, Bagh, Sudhnoti), seven in Punjab (Lahore, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur, Okara, Layyah, Bahawalnagar), five in Sindh (Sukkur, Khairpur, Umerkot, Jamshoro, Matiari), and eleven in Balochistan (Killa Saifullah, Zhob, Kachhi, Lasbela, Kalat, Dera Bugti, Quetta, Killa Abdullah, Sibi, Loralai, Pishin).
Each relief package, weighing 95 kilograms, contains 80 kilograms of flour, 5 liters of cooking oil, 5 kilograms of sugar, and 5 kilograms of chana dal, aimed at providing nutritional support to families for an extended period.
He said the distribution was carried out with complete transparency under the supervision of KSrelief, in close coordination with district administrations, the Peach and Development Organization, and the Hayat Foundation.
This latest effort has reflected KSrelief’s sustained commitment to addressing food insecurity and improving the livelihoods of vulnerable communities across Pakistan, Yousaf Khan maintained.
