University Of Sindh Waives Off All Fees Of Palestinian Students

Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2023 | 09:55 PM

The University of Sindh has announced waiver off admission, exams and hostel fees of the Palestine students and asked their concerned teachers to extend their all-out cooperation with them

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) The University of Sindh has announced waiver off admission, exams and hostel fees of the Palestine students and asked their concerned teachers to extend their all-out cooperation with them.

This announcement was made in a high-level meeting held in the Senate Hall of the VC Secretariat, which was chaired by the Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro.

The meeting was attended by the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Main Campus Prof. Dr. Abdul Sattar Shah, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Laar Campus Badin Prof. Dr. Khalilur Rehman Khombhati, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Campus Dadu Prof. Dr. Ghulam Sarwar Gachal, PVC of Mirpurkhas Campus Prof. Dr. Nabi Bakhsh Narejo, PVC of Thatta Campus Prof. Dr. Rafiq Ahmed Memon, Registrar Prof. Dr. Mushtaq Ali Jariko, Controller of Semester Examinations Muhammad Mashooque Siddiqui, Deans of different Faculties and administrative as well as academic heads.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro spoke about the unique circumstances of foreign students paying fees in Dollars.

He highlighted that due to the Israeli aggression in Palestine, Palestinian students studying at the University of Sindh would have their admission, examination and hostel fees waived.

He urged teachers to assist Palestinian students during evaluations of their papers, recognizing the challenges they faced in preparing for exams amid tension and record deaths in their country.

He also instructed deans, chairpersons, and directors to provide special classes to Palestinian students if needed, ensuring they receive comprehensive support.

The meeting unanimously decided to conduct the second-semester exams of Bachelors and Masters degree programs from December 6, which will end on December 22, 2023.

In the meeting, January 31, 2024, had been fixed as the final deadline for submission of results of the second-semester examinations.

Winter holidays for Sindh University and its campuses were scheduled from December 26, 2023, to January 5, 2024, with the university reopening on January 8 as January 6-7 are designated as Saturday and Sunday.

During the meeting, the focal person for the laptop scheme at SU Prof. Dr. Kamran Taj Pathan provided a detailed briefing on the distribution of 4119 laptops.

He mentioned that a fresh list based on corrections would be issued soon and the remaining laptops would be given to the concerned meritorious students.

Sindh University Registrar Prof. Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko briefed about the scholarships awarded to the students amounting to Rs260 million, with the amount of Rs 20 million contributed by teachers set to be distributed among students in flood-affected districts.

He acknowledged Rs9.5 million donated by private donors, after reposing trust in SU administration.

Director Admissions Prof. Dr. Ayaz Keerio raised the issue of the students who had not submitted the admission fee from February 2023 till today, emphasizing that many students in morning and evening shifts had not yet paid their fees.

