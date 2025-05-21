Open Menu

U.S. Condemns Attack On School Bus In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2025 | 05:50 PM

U.S. condemns attack on school bus in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The United States has strongly condemned the recent attack on a school bus in Khuzdar, Balochistan, which claimed the lives of innocent children and left others injured.

The brutal incident has shocked the nation and drawn international condemnation, with U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker expressing deep sorrow and solidarity with the victims.

In an official statement issued by the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad, Baker said, “We join Pakistan’s leaders in condemning the brutal, unconscionable attack on a school bus in Khuzdar, Balochistan. The murder of innocent children is beyond comprehension. We grieve with the families who lost loved ones, and our thoughts are with those recovering.”

The attack, which targeted a vehicle carrying school children, has been described as a heinous act against the most vulnerable members of society.

While investigations are still ongoing, authorities believe it may be linked to ongoing unrest in the province.

“No child should ever fear going to school,” Baker emphasized in her statement. “We stand with those in Pakistan working to end this violence.”

The incident has sparked outrage and mourning across Pakistan, with government officials, civil society, and international partners calling for justice and increased protection for schoolchildren in conflict-affected regions.

The U.S. Embassy’s statement reflects growing global concern over violence targeting educational institutions and children, and reaffirms the international community’s support for Pakistan in its fight against terrorism and extremism.

Recent Stories

PCB announces revised schedule for three-match T20 ..

PCB announces revised schedule for three-match T20I series against Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Rec ..

Realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Record, Watching Movies Continuou ..

3 hours ago
 realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 ..

Realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 – Premium Breathing Light D ..

3 hours ago
 Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey o ..

Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey over past hurtful comment

3 hours ago
 Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special gua ..

Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special guard of honour at GHQ

3 hours ago
 T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over rev ..

T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over revised Pakistan tour schedule

3 hours ago
Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over ..

Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over remarks criticizing BJP

6 hours ago
 Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series ..

Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series against Bangladesh

6 hours ago
 Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school ..

Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus bombing

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan