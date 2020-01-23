UrduPoint.com
US Diplomat Terms Business Environment Of Hyderabad Suitable For Investment

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 10:08 PM

US diplomat terms business environment of Hyderabad suitable for investment

The Economic Chief US Consulate in Karachi, Chad Miner, has termed business environment of Hyderabad suitable for investment and assured to motivate the US investors for investing in the second largest city of Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Economic Chief US Consulate in Karachi, Chad Miner, has termed business environment of Hyderabad suitable for investment and assured to motivate the US investors for investing in the second largest city of Sindh.

According to a press release, Chad Miner accompanied by other delegates including Economic Specialist Mehreen Kashif, Political Officer Anne Sackwell and Political Specialists Qurat-ul-Ain expressed these remarks at a lunch hosted by the President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Goharullah here at his residence on Thursday.

The Economic Chief of US Consulate Karachi showed enormous interest in Sindhi culture and emphasized the need of promotion of tourism in Sindh.

Under USAID Programme, he said, the US government was extending cooperation for bringing improvement in education sector of the province.

The President HCCI Goharullah said Hyderabad is an ideal city for investment and invited the US investors to make their investment in the city.

Among others, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro, Director CEAD Bhai Khan Shar, President Hyderabad Gymkhana Saleem Qureshi, Senior Vice President HCCI M. Shakir Memon, Vice President Alhaj Gulshan Elahi, Fahad Hussain Shaikh, Zulfiqar Yousufani and Ziauddin were also present on the occasion.

