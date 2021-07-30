Vaccination drive in Sabzi Mandi; 343 traders receive COVID jabs

UrduPoint.com

Fri 30th July 2021

During special vaccination drive in wholesale fruit and vegetable markets across the Sindh, 343 traders have received COVID -19 jabs, said Sindh Agriculture Minister, Muhammad Ismail Rahu

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :During special vaccination drive in wholesale fruit and vegetable markets across the Sindh, 343 traders have received COVID -19 jabs, said Sindh Agriculture Minister, Muhammad Ismail Rahu.

According to a statement issued here on Friday, temporary vaccination centers were set up at Sabzi Mandis of Karachi, Hyderabad and Shikarpur to vaccinate the traders, commission agents and laborers working there.

As many as 223 traders received their Covid-19 jab in Karachi, 100 in Hyderabad and 20 in Shikarpur, he informed adding that vaccination process in Larkana would start from Monday.

The minister said that market committees in Sanghar, Shahdadpur and Naushahro Feroze on the third consecutive day continued awareness campaign about Covid-19 prevention, displayed banners and distributed face masks in concerned Sabzi Mandis.

Number of Coronavirus cases in Sindh was on rise and required precautions by citizens, he noted and appealed the masses to get vaccinated at the earliest and avoid going unnecessarily out of their homes.

