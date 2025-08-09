Open Menu

Valuing Time Key To Success, Youth Should Serve Humanity: Dr. Muhammad Saif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Valuing time key to success, youth should serve humanity: Dr. Muhammad Saif

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Adviser to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, has said that valuing time is the key to success and the youth should devote it to the service of humanity.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the Matrix Summit Conference Seventh Edition, held at the Hakeem Abdul Salam library in Haripur on Saturday.

The event was attended by District Youth Officer Haripur Talal Muhammad, youth summit organizers, IT experts, and a large number of young people from different walks of life.

Barrister Dr. Saif said that obstacles encountered in the journey of progress are temporary, and those who overcome them through continuous struggle achieve success, while those who give up are left with regret.

He described time as a form of energy, stressing that those who value it earn the respect of the world. Comparing its importance to blood in the human body, he said just as blood is vital for life, valuing and using time properly is essential for development.

He added that Allah Almighty has granted human beings the status of Ashraf-ul-Makhluqat (the noblest of creations) by giving them the ability to understand the value of time, along with corresponding responsibilities.

Citing Surah Al-Asr, he warned that those who waste time will suffer loss in both this world and the Hereafter.

