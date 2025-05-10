Victory Rally Held In Lahore
Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) The Markazi Muslim League (MML) on Saturday took out a rally in favor of the Pakistan Army at Charing Cross, on Mall Road.
The rally was led by Markazi Muslim League leader Dr. Muzammil Hashmi. It started from Istanbul Chowk and concluded at at the Assembly Hall. A large number of leaders and workers were present. Indian and Israeli flags were burned in the rally, in addition, Modi's effigy was also beaten before it was burnt.
Dr. Muzammil Hashmi said that the entire nation, including the people of Lahore, should celebrate today the 'Victory Day'.
He said that the Pakistani armed forces have crushed the enemy's pride and the war madness of the habitual criminal Modi, the Butcher of Gujrat, has been washed away in the Ravi River.
He said the Pakistani armed forces are fully capable of defending the homeland and giving a befitting reply to the enemy and the entire nation stands by the Pakistani armed forces and every Pakistani feels proud of this great victory.
