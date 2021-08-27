Warehouses' computerization important for modern policing: IGP

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani on Friday said that computerization of warehouses was a very important project in terms of modern policing which should be completed as soon as possible

He said that the test run of modern software for warehousing computerization should be started in next 15 days, adding that with the help of this modern software, there would be more transparency and improvement in the affairs of the treasuries and their monitoring, therefore it should be made functional as soon as possible and handed over to the districts.

He expressed these views while giving instructions to the officers and presiding over a meeting held at the Central Police Office, here. During the meeting, standing orders of Punjab Police and SOPs were discussed in detail.

IGP said that the DIG legal should prepare a comprehensive standing order on departmental matters relating to treasuries and send it to the R&D branch which would include details of proposals and amendments covering all aspects. He added that DIG Telecommunication, in its proposed standing order, should include a clear strategy on the use of petrol in police vehicles through newly issued official fuel cards while confirming SMS on disposal of petrol allotted for police vehicles should also be sent to the said officer in order to ensure effective monitoring of all transactions in this regard.

During the meeting, the officers also briefed about the standing orders related to their respective departments. Giving instructions, IG Punjab further said that each branch of Central Police Office should combine its various standing orders and form a comprehensive standing order in which all departmental matters were well covered while all the branches should send their suggestions and details to the R&D branch if they wanted to make amendments or add suggestions in standing orders. He said that all the newly issued standing orders of Punjab Police should be compiled in the form of a book while the supervisory officers should ensure implementation and monitoring of the instructions given in all the standing orders. He further added that the purpose of the Standing Orders was to improve the efficient conduct of professional affairs, General Policing and Public Service Delivery. Therefore, their full compliance should be ensured in all cases.

Additional IG Establishment Ali Amir Malik, Addl. IG Logistics Shahid Hanif, Additional IG Welfare & Finance Muhammad Farooq Mazhar, Additional IG Training Kanwar Shahrukh, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, DIG R&D Shahid Javed, DIG Establishment Maqsood Al Hassan, DIG Legal Dr. Moin Masood, DIG IAB Yousuf Malik, DIG Crimes / Investigation Sharaq Kamal Siddiqui and other officers were also present in the meeting.