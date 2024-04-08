WASA Devises Eid Ul Fitr Plan For Uninterrupted Water Supply
Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2024 | 07:38 PM
Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi has devised a plan to supply uninterrupted water and provide sewage facilities to the citizens during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays
According to a Managing Director (MD) WASA, Rawalpindi, Muhammad Saleem Ashraf, a comprehensive plan had been prepared to facilitate the citizens during Eid holidays. The field staff would be on duty during the holidays, he said.
He further informed that instructions had been given to the sewerage staff to visit all important mosques and Eidgahs on ‘Chand Raat’ and ensure that the sewage lines are clear and no manholes are uncovered. The field staff duties had also been assigned in this regard, he said.
MD WASA appreciated the services of the officers and staff, especially the field staff, who took good measures to supply water to the citizens during Ramadan. The MD expressed the hope that the staff would work with the same spirit and zeal during Eid ul Fitr holidays.
Water supply and sewerage officers had been appointed as focal persons for the Eid holidays, he said adding, the officers concerned would monitor WASA Complaints Cells on Eid and they would also remain present on the spot in case of any kind of emergency.
According to WASA duty roster, Director Sewerage Saadon Basra (0316-0444870), Sub Engineer Haseeb (0341-5069552) and Sub Engineer Adil Afzal (0311-5552255) would be the focal persons of WASA for matters related to sewage while Sub Engineer Fakhar would be the focal person for water supply, the spokesman said.
He informed that Ejaz (0332-2344414) Liaquat Bagh, Sub Engineer Raja Shoaib (0311-8543385) Mohammadi Chowk, Sub Engineer Muhammad Tufail (0305-6909950) Shamsabad, Sub Engineer Saad Faiz (0316-5114296) Commercial Market, Assistant Director Ahmed Hasan (0321-9477240) Dhama Syedan and Chak Jalal Deen and Sub Engineer Samran Zahid (0321-5812202) would be the focal person for Gulzar Quaid, Al Noor Colony and Kotha Kalan Water Supply Offices.
The citizens could visit the nearest complaint center or contact WASA toll free number 1334 in case of any kind of complaint during the Eid holidays, the spokesman said.
The MD today presided over a meeting held in connection with Eid-ul-Fitr preparations, the spokesman said and informed that Deputy Managing Director Admin and Finance Amir Ashfaq Qureshi, Director Admin, Muhammad Umar Farooq, Director Water Supply Muhammad Tauseef, Director Sewerage, Saadoon Basra and other officers attended the meeting.
The MD directed the officers concerned to ensure uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water to the citizens during Eid holidays and in case of malfunction of a tube well, its restoration should be made within 24 hours as the agency had arranged additional motors and pumps in this regard, the spokesman informed.
