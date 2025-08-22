WASA directed to accelerate ADP development projects

Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director (MD) Sohail Qadir Cheema has directed WASA officials to accelerate the pace of ongoing development projects under Annual Development Program (ADP)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director (MD) Sohail Qadir Cheema has directed WASA officials to accelerate the pace of ongoing development projects under Annual Development Program (ADP).

Chairing a meeting, he reviewed the progress on ADP schemes and said all challenges faced by the remaining schemes must be resolved within a week.

He said that the monsoon season is near its end. Hence, construction works must be carried out now at full speed.

Wherever the challenges exist in the execution of certain projects, the same should be resolved in close coordination with the consultant agency, he added.

He further instructed the consultant agency to ensure strict monitoring of all ongoing projects and make regular site visits to review the quality of work, construction materials and other key matters.

He said that WASA is committed to complete ADP schemes within stipulated timeframe so that the citizens could be provided modern and efficient sewerage and drainage facilities.

He also made it clear that the concerned officers must carry out proper inspections of the development schemes as no compromise would be tolerated on transparency of funds, quality of materials or adherence to approved designs.