Good Governance Forums Calls For Protection Of Public Places
Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2025 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Dr. Syed Akhtar Ali Shah, Chairman of the Good Governance Forum, on Saturday called upon the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Chief Secretary to personally intervene for the protection of public spaces in Peshawar under the jurisdiction of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA).
He stated that the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recently launched its Road Map to Good Governance, which pledges transparency, accountability and adherence to the rule of law. “The preservation of public spaces as per the master plan is now an acid test of this commitment,” he remarked.
Dr. Shah highlighted that the open tract of land at the end of Street 13, Sector E-4, Phase 7, has been earmarked in the master plan for a public park.
Across the double road, several open grounds are currently being used by youth for football and cricket. However, there are indications that these areas may be encroached upon or converted into plots for vested interests.
“The violation of the master plan and encroachment of recreational spaces will be a betrayal of sustainable development principles. The government must ensure that these lands are preserved for the public,” Dr. Shah emphasized.
The Good Governance Forum reiterated that protecting these spaces will be the real measure of the government’s seriousness in implementing its Road Map to Good Governance.
