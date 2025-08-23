Open Menu

Good Governance Forums Calls For Protection Of Public Places

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Good Governance Forums calls for protection of public places

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Dr. Syed Akhtar Ali Shah, Chairman of the Good Governance Forum, on Saturday called upon the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Chief Secretary to personally intervene for the protection of public spaces in Peshawar under the jurisdiction of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA).

He stated that the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recently launched its Road Map to Good Governance, which pledges transparency, accountability and adherence to the rule of law. “The preservation of public spaces as per the master plan is now an acid test of this commitment,” he remarked.

Dr. Shah highlighted that the open tract of land at the end of Street 13, Sector E-4, Phase 7, has been earmarked in the master plan for a public park.

Across the double road, several open grounds are currently being used by youth for football and cricket. However, there are indications that these areas may be encroached upon or converted into plots for vested interests.

“The violation of the master plan and encroachment of recreational spaces will be a betrayal of sustainable development principles. The government must ensure that these lands are preserved for the public,” Dr. Shah emphasized.

The Good Governance Forum reiterated that protecting these spaces will be the real measure of the government’s seriousness in implementing its Road Map to Good Governance.

Recent Stories

Eggplant: A powerful ingredient for weight loss, h ..

Eggplant: A powerful ingredient for weight loss, health benefits

3 minutes ago
 Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Duc ..

Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Ducky Bhai

15 minutes ago
 Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usa ..

Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usaimi 'Order of Friendship'

1 hour ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended f ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended for five days

2 hours ago
 Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Si ..

Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Sindh CTD operation

2 hours ago

Field Marshal Munir reiterates Pakistan’s Army’s resolve to stand with Baloc ..

2 hours ago
Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portu ..

Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portugal

2 hours ago
 UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Cha ..

UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Championship opener in Lake Toba

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns attack ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns attack on World Food Programme Humani ..

3 hours ago
 Akshay Kumar reveals his fitness secrets at 57

Akshay Kumar reveals his fitness secrets at 57

3 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Saudi King ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Princ ..

3 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General condemns attack on humanitar ..

GCC Secretary-General condemns attack on humanitarian convoy in North Darfur

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan