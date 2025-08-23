Open Menu

CM Punjab Visits World Expo 2025 In Osaka

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2025 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the World Expo 2025 in Osaka on the final day of her five-day official tour of Japan.

She was warmly received by Expo Association Deputy Secretary General Manatsu Ichinoki, who briefed her on the exhibition, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

Mr. Ichinoki informed the Chief Minister that 150 Japanese and international companies have set up stalls at the Expo, which focuses on innovations aimed at saving human lives and improving living standards. He said that leading global experts will hold discussions on the future of societies and present solutions to pressing challenges. He also highlighted the attraction of the water and light show, “Rainbow in the Dark Night,” which has become a major draw for visitors.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praised the theme of Osaka Expo 2025, “Creating a Future Society for a Better Life,” calling it both visionary and inspiring. She also visited the Pakistani Pavilion, where she interacted with Pakistani and foreign visitors and appreciated the organizers for effectively showcasing the country’s culture and potential.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, “Cities of Punjab will be developed on the concept of Future City.” She also visited the eco-friendly food and agriculture stall (KUBOTO) and commended the innovative ideas on display.

Later, the CM toured the “Grand Ring” Osaka, the world’s largest wooden building, constructed 20 meters above ground and spread over 61,000 square meters, which stands as a unique architectural landmark of the Expo.

