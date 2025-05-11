WASA Expresses Support For Defenders Of Motherland
Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2025 | 05:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) on Sunday organised a “Youm-e-Tashkar” rally to express unwavering support for the defenders of the motherland.
The rally aimed to express gratitude to Allah Almighty for the success of Operation “Banyan Marsus” and to congratulate the nation on this historic success.
The participants carried national flags and banners inscribed with slogans in support of the armed forces.
The atmosphere echoed with loud chants like "Long Live Pakistan Army", "Down with India", "We are proud of our army", and "Pakistan Zindabad".
MD WASA Muhammad Saleem Ashraf, while addressing the rally, said that Operation “Banyan Marsus” had shattered the dream of Indian supremacy and forced the enemy to cease fire.
He further said that the nation was proud of this success, and WASA Rawalpindi stands by the Pakistani forces.
Saleem also called on the international community to play its effective role for a lasting and just solution to the Kashmir issue so that lasting peace could be established in the region.
At the end of the rally, special prayers were offered for the security, development and the freedom of the Kashmiri people.
