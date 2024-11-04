WCLA Organises Drum Circles At Shalimar Gardens
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2024 | 12:10 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) organised the drum circles titled 'Shalimar Sounds' at the Shalimar Gardens.
In this activity, expert drum performers, along with Rubab players, entertained the attendees with their art. Moreover, Balti cultural dance was also performed on the beats of drums and Rubab. More than 500 people gathered and enjoyed the fun activity.
These drum circles are intended to provide an entertainment session for the people and attract their attention to heritage sites. People gave positive feedback regarding the event, mentioning that such kind of activities make the visit to heritage sites more fascinating and enjoyable.
Tania Qureshi, Director Media and Marketing, Walled City of Lahore Authority, said, "Drums have long been an essential component of our traditional celebrations, including wedding ceremonies, Sufi gatherings, and sports fairs, making them one of the most widely utilised musical instruments in our region.
"The organisation of drum circle activities at Shalimar Gardens is aimed at promoting the cultural significance of drums and enhancing tourism at this historic monument.
"Similarly, various entertainment initiatives have been arranged at Lahore Fort, Shahdara Complex, and other heritage sites, underscoring our commitment to promoting tourism and preserving the cultural heritage of these iconic landmarks".
