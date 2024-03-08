Open Menu

Weather To Remain Cold, Partly Cloudy In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2024 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The weather will remain cold and partly cloudy in most of the districts of the province, an official of the Meteorological Department said on Friday.

Chance of light rain with strong winds and thunderstorm at few places and light rain with gusty winds and thundershowers and possibility of light snow on mountains in Dir, Chitral, Kohistan, Shangla, Swat, Buner, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Nowshera, Kohat and Kurram, the official said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius and it is likely to increase to a maximum of 18 degree Celsius and humidity ratio in the air is 64 percent recorded, the official said.

In the last 24 hours, there was rain in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and snowfall on the mountains, he added.

The minimum temperature recorded Friday was minus 12 degrees Celsius in Kalam, minus 06 degrees Celsius in Astor, Gopas, minus 05 degrees Celsius in Kalat, minus 03 degrees Celsius in Chitral, minus 02 degrees Celsius in Bagrot, Dir, Darosh, Mir Khani, Rawalkot and Skardu, the official of the Meteorology Department said.

He disclosed that 05 inches of snow was recorded in Darosh, 04 in Kalam, 03 in Mirkhani, 2.4 in Chitral and 02 in Dir.

