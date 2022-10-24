Wheat seed, fertilizer distributed among 1,000 flood-hit farmers

The Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) of Pakistan distributed wheat seed and fertilizers worth Rs 25 million among 1,000 flood-affected small farmers in south Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) of Pakistan distributed wheat seed and fertilizers worth Rs 25 million among 1,000 flood-affected small farmers in south Punjab.

The 'Seed of Hope' project of HHRD under Pakistan Flood Relief Effort-2022, was executed in collaboration with the Punjab Agriculture Department to enhance per acre yield and timely cultivation of wheat in flood-hit areas, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The distribution ceremonies of wheat and fertilizer were held at Fazalpur (Rajanpur) and Taunsa Sharif (Dera Ghazi Khan) in south Punjab. HHRD Development Director Ilyas Hassan Chaudhry, Agriculture Department Divisional Director DG Khan Mehar Abid Hussain, head of Emergency Operations HHRD Sajid Ali Chadhar, Jodat Kamran, Regional Manager South Punjab, Jam Muhammad Khalid from Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nation, Muhammad Abubaker from World Food Programme, Prof Nazeer Ahmad Sakhani from Rajanpur and over 1,000 local small farmers were also present.

A training session for awareness of farmers was also conducted where food and agriculture experts conducted training sessions on the production technology of wheat, insect pest management, weeds management and irrigation management.