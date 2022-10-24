UrduPoint.com

Wheat Seed, Fertilizer Distributed Among 1,000 Flood-hit Farmers

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Wheat seed, fertilizer distributed among 1,000 flood-hit farmers

The Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) of Pakistan distributed wheat seed and fertilizers worth Rs 25 million among 1,000 flood-affected small farmers in south Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) of Pakistan distributed wheat seed and fertilizers worth Rs 25 million among 1,000 flood-affected small farmers in south Punjab.

The 'Seed of Hope' project of HHRD under Pakistan Flood Relief Effort-2022, was executed in collaboration with the Punjab Agriculture Department to enhance per acre yield and timely cultivation of wheat in flood-hit areas, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The distribution ceremonies of wheat and fertilizer were held at Fazalpur (Rajanpur) and Taunsa Sharif (Dera Ghazi Khan) in south Punjab. HHRD Development Director Ilyas Hassan Chaudhry, Agriculture Department Divisional Director DG Khan Mehar Abid Hussain, head of Emergency Operations HHRD Sajid Ali Chadhar, Jodat Kamran, Regional Manager South Punjab, Jam Muhammad Khalid from Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nation, Muhammad Abubaker from World Food Programme, Prof Nazeer Ahmad Sakhani from Rajanpur and over 1,000 local small farmers were also present.

A training session for awareness of farmers was also conducted where food and agriculture experts conducted training sessions on the production technology of wheat, insect pest management, weeds management and irrigation management.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Punjab Flood Agriculture Dera Ghazi Khan Rajanpur Mehar From Wheat Million

Recent Stories

PkHA approves Rs19.414 billion annual budget for p ..

PkHA approves Rs19.414 billion annual budget for provincial highways

7 minutes ago
 Factory sealed for manufacturing fake shampoo

Factory sealed for manufacturing fake shampoo

7 minutes ago
 AIDS ward set at DHQ Khanewal

AIDS ward set at DHQ Khanewal

7 minutes ago
 Imran Khan gets bail in attempt to murder case

Imran Khan gets bail in attempt to murder case

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews cleanliness situation in city ..

Commissioner reviews cleanliness situation in city

7 minutes ago
 Exciting Punjab Games competitions begin at differ ..

Exciting Punjab Games competitions begin at different sports venues

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.