'White Coat' Ceremony Held At Medical College
Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) A white coat ceremony was organized under the auspices of Niazi Medical and Dental Private College here on Saturday.
Vice Chancellor, University of Health Sciences, Prof Dr Ahsan Waheed Rathore participated as the chief guest in the event. More than 100 male and female students of the 6th batch took the oath to serve suffering humanity while keeping in mind the honour and sanctity of their profession.
Addressing the ceremony, Professor Dr. Ahsan Waheed Rathore said that the health sector holds a prominent place among the world’s other sectors because individuals associated with it not only provide treatment facilities to people struggling between life and death in emergency situations but also bring them back to life.
He said, "We should play a real role in providing all possible medical facilities to the public, keeping in mind the importance of our sector, so that we could also fulfill the rights of our sector.
"
Chairman board of Director Niazi Medical, Dental College, Dr Abdul Ghafoor Niazi, said that medical students should also keep in mind that their white coat is a symbol of peace and sanctity, and while upholding the sanctity of the white coat, they must play a leading role in serving humanity throughout their lives.
Medical students should bear in mind that their success would fulfill the dreams of their parents and to realize those dreams, they must continue their journey in the right direction, then success will embrace them, he added.
The ceremony was also attended by Regional Head CPSP Professor Dr. Muhammad Asghar Butt, President Society of Surgeons Pakistan Lahore Chapter, Professor Dr. Muhammad Waris Farooka, Principal of Sargodha Medical College Professor Dr. Humaira Akram, Vice Chairman Niazi Medical, Dental College Dr. Abdul Basit Niazi, Director Dr. Kulsoom Akhtar Niazi and others.
Recent Stories
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Zardari vs Achakzai: Voting for presidential elections underway
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad
27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated
Nigeria's kidnapping crisis
AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence
TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..
Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens
NA allows use of its Hall for elections
More Stories From Pakistan
-
QAU Alumni Elections: Former students organise rally1 minute ago
-
Ramazan Package preparations reviewed1 minute ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program11 minutes ago
-
NCHR organises multi-stakeholder dialogue to discuss issues faced by HBWs11 minutes ago
-
2,180 arrested for kite flying11 minutes ago
-
7 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered11 minutes ago
-
Teenager commits suicide11 minutes ago
-
PFA disposes of 1500 litres adulterated milk21 minutes ago
-
Police recovers abducted kid, kidnapper arrested41 minutes ago
-
Presidential Election: Nawaz Sharif casts his vote41 minutes ago
-
Two-day spring festival kicks off in city today51 minutes ago
-
Three killed in road accident1 hour ago