'White Coat' ceremony held at medical college

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) A white coat ceremony was organized under the auspices of Niazi Medical and Dental Private College here on Saturday.

Vice Chancellor, University of Health Sciences, Prof Dr Ahsan Waheed Rathore participated as the chief guest in the event. More than 100 male and female students of the 6th batch took the oath to serve suffering humanity while keeping in mind the honour and sanctity of their profession.

Addressing the ceremony, Professor Dr. Ahsan Waheed Rathore said that the health sector holds a prominent place among the world’s other sectors because individuals associated with it not only provide treatment facilities to people struggling between life and death in emergency situations but also bring them back to life.

He said, "We should play a real role in providing all possible medical facilities to the public, keeping in mind the importance of our sector, so that we could also fulfill the rights of our sector.

"

Chairman board of Director Niazi Medical, Dental College, Dr Abdul Ghafoor Niazi, said that medical students should also keep in mind that their white coat is a symbol of peace and sanctity, and while upholding the sanctity of the white coat, they must play a leading role in serving humanity throughout their lives.

Medical students should bear in mind that their success would fulfill the dreams of their parents and to realize those dreams, they must continue their journey in the right direction, then success will embrace them, he added.

The ceremony was also attended by Regional Head CPSP Professor Dr. Muhammad Asghar Butt, President Society of Surgeons Pakistan Lahore Chapter, Professor Dr. Muhammad Waris Farooka, Principal of Sargodha Medical College Professor Dr. Humaira Akram, Vice Chairman Niazi Medical, Dental College Dr. Abdul Basit Niazi, Director Dr. Kulsoom Akhtar Niazi and others.