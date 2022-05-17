WHO donates ambulances to strengthen referral system in capital

World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director EMRO, Dr Ahmed Salim Al-Mandhari and WHO Pakistan Representative Dr Palitha Mahipala has donated four ambulances to District Health Office (DHO) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to facilitate timely referral of patients from primary healthcare to specialized care

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director EMRO, Dr Ahmed Salim Al-Mandhari and WHO Pakistan Representative Dr Palitha Mahipala has donated four ambulances to District Health Office (DHO) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to facilitate timely referral of patients from primary healthcare to specialized care.

WHO Regional Director EMRO alongwith and WHO Pakistan Representative Dr Palitha Mahipala also inaugurated Barakahu refurbished Primary Healthcare Facility.

The Barakahu Rural Health Centre is one of the 16 primary healthcare facilities in ICT using a WHO supported electronic data management system, enabling the availability of real-time data for planning and decision making.

Meanwhile, a refurbished telemedicine clinic for integrated Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Services at PHC Level in RHC Barakahu was also inaugurated. The clinic will be providing mental health, psychosocial support and referral services for GBV.

Both WHO representatives also inaugurated a Nutrition Stabilization Centre at Federal Government Polyclinic Maternal and Child Health Centre.

The nutrition stabilization centre is providing specialized life-saving treatment and care to severely acute malnourished children with complications.