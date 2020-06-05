UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Held For Drug Peddling

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 08:54 PM

Woman held for drug peddling

Haveli Lakha police chowki claimed on Friday to have arrested a woman drug peddler and recovered 2.1 kg hashish from her possession

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Haveli Lakha police chowki claimed on Friday to have arrested a woman drug peddler and recovered 2.1 kg hashish from her possession.

On a tip-off that Uzma Bibi of Parsa colony was drug peddling in a street between Girls high school and Girls college near Church road when police headed by Incharge Chowki Haveli Lakha Inspector Anam Pervaiz raided there and arrested the accused.

The police recovered contraband from her possession.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Road Haveli Lakha Women Church From

Recent Stories

Lunar eclipse will be in Pakistan today

11 minutes ago

American blogger accuses former President Zardari ..

60 minutes ago

Over 1100 teams taking part in locust operations i ..

2 hours ago

PM asks Tigers force to fight against climate chan ..

2 hours ago

US gains 2.5 mn jobs in May despite pandemic: gove ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister visits Rojhan Meeri Bangla

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.