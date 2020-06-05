Woman Held For Drug Peddling
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 08:54 PM
Haveli Lakha police chowki claimed on Friday to have arrested a woman drug peddler and recovered 2.1 kg hashish from her possession
RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Haveli Lakha police chowki claimed on Friday to have arrested a woman drug peddler and recovered 2.1 kg hashish from her possession.
On a tip-off that Uzma Bibi of Parsa colony was drug peddling in a street between Girls high school and Girls college near Church road when police headed by Incharge Chowki Haveli Lakha Inspector Anam Pervaiz raided there and arrested the accused.
The police recovered contraband from her possession.
Further investigation was underway.