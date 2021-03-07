Woman killed, several injured as Karachi Express derails near Pannu Aqil

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :A woman was killed while several others sustained injuries when Lahore bound 15-Up Karachi Express derailed near Pannu Aqil between Sanghi and Mando Dero railway stations in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to Pakistan Railways sources, rescue operation was started immediately and the injured were shifted to the nearby hospitals for first-aid.

The Rescue teams and Pakistan army soldiers reached the spot and conducted rescue operation.

Inspector General railways Arif Nawaz said that investigation would be carried out to know the real cause accident.

Meanwhile, Railways Minister Azam Swati has ordered an inquiry into the accident, adding the inquiry report would be presented in 4 to 5 days. He said that strict action would be taken against those officials who were found guilty of negligence.

The PR has established helpline numbers at Lahore central office (042-99201692), Karachi Control Office (021-99213529) and Sukkur Railway station (071-9310087).

The restoration work of the track is underway, however, rail traffic is being operated through thealternative track.