Women Protection Authority Chairperson Visits Sialkot To Review Gender-based Crime Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 03:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority Hina Pervaiz Butt visited Sialkot and held a meeting with District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Shahzad to review the progress of cases related to violence against women and children.

During the meeting, the DPO briefed Ms. Butt in detail on ongoing investigations involving domestic violence, harassment, sexual assault, and other gender-based crimes in the district. She commended the Sialkot Police for their proactive measures in ensuring effective investigation, prosecution, and prevention of such crimes.

Hina Pervaiz Butt also met affected women and their families, assuring them of full legal support and justice.

She stated that violence against women and children would not be tolerated under any circumstances and that strict legal action would be taken against perpetrators.

DPO Faisal reaffirmed the police department’s commitment, stating, “Every case is being handled with utmost seriousness. In line with the Chief Minister's directives, we are utilising all available resources to combat gender-based crimes.”

He added that the protection of women and children remains a top priority for the Sialkot Police, with a firm resolve to bring offenders to justice.

