- Home
- Pakistan
- Women Protection Authority chairperson visits Sialkot to review gender-based crime cases
Women Protection Authority Chairperson Visits Sialkot To Review Gender-based Crime Cases
Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 03:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority Hina Pervaiz Butt visited Sialkot and held a meeting with District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Shahzad to review the progress of cases related to violence against women and children.
During the meeting, the DPO briefed Ms. Butt in detail on ongoing investigations involving domestic violence, harassment, sexual assault, and other gender-based crimes in the district. She commended the Sialkot Police for their proactive measures in ensuring effective investigation, prosecution, and prevention of such crimes.
Hina Pervaiz Butt also met affected women and their families, assuring them of full legal support and justice.
She stated that violence against women and children would not be tolerated under any circumstances and that strict legal action would be taken against perpetrators.
DPO Faisal reaffirmed the police department’s commitment, stating, “Every case is being handled with utmost seriousness. In line with the Chief Minister's directives, we are utilising all available resources to combat gender-based crimes.”
He added that the protection of women and children remains a top priority for the Sialkot Police, with a firm resolve to bring offenders to justice.
Recent Stories
Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Science minister calls for enhanced collaboration to boost exports17 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur observed at PNCA to celebrate historic victory in operation Bunyan Um Marsoos17 minutes ago
-
CEO health visits THQ hospital27 minutes ago
-
SLA holds lecture on research methods47 minutes ago
-
NADRA develops mobile app for online birth, death registration1 hour ago
-
Trade union organizes thanksgiving ceremony1 hour ago
-
Three killed in a road accident1 hour ago
-
Met office issues warning urging citizens to take drastic measures as temperatures hit 42°C2 hours ago
-
Kohistani, Arora to represent Pakistan at Pope Leo’s oath-taking ceremony in Vatican City2 hours ago
-
Pak High Commission Ottawa observes Youm-e-Tashakur3 hours ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness efforts3 hours ago
-
Pak diaspora, Embassy in Paris observe Youm-e-Tashakur3 hours ago