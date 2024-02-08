Women Rush To Polling Stations In Multan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2024 | 03:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) A number of women voters started reaching to their respective polling stations in Multan to use their right to
vote in the general elections 2024, taking place today (Thursday) in the city like elsewhere in the country.
Different women specific police stations in Constituencies including NA-149, NA-150, NA-148 besides PP-214, PP-215, and PP-218, witnessed arrival of women voters from 8:00 am. Female voters mostly young group dominated the presence of voters.
By 10:00 am, 65 votes were polled out of total 2500 at two polling stations in NA-149 and PP-215.
In a polling station of NA-148, 34 votes were polled out of a total 1007 registered voters while another polling station in NA-150 witnessed 136 polled votes out of a total 2473.
A female polling station in NA-149 constituency witnessed 350 votes polled till 12:30 pm out of a total 1600.
Some female voters at different polling stations said that elderly siblings from their families were having difficulties in reaching to their respective booths to cast votes due to instances wherein votes of a single family were registered with different booths.
