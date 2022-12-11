World Tourism Day Conference 2022 will be held on Dec 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :The 'World Tourism Day Conference 2022' would be held on December 13 here at a private hotel to promote tourism and encourage the young talent of the country.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, an organizer of the event Hassan Ali Khan said that the conference under the main theme "Rethinking Tourism" would be organized by the Hashoo school of Hospitality (HRSM).

He said the aim of the conference is to identify, discuss and propose new initiatives through which the diverse sectors of the tourism industry can facilitate and contribute further.

He said the conference will hold a talent competition for ages 18 to 30 years besides holding discussions with national and foreign experts on tourism.

He said that the photographic art competition entries would be accepted through email while artists would submit art physically by December 12 and exciting prizes would be announced for the winners.

Highlighting the importance of the conference Hassan said that tourism conferences produce an incredible impact on the industry as a whole and influence a broad range of human activities including politics, environment, and socio-cultural activities.

He said this conference would be a great way to bring people together by creating new and unexpected opportunities.

He informed that Advisor to the Prime Minister on sports and Tourism Awn Chaudhry will address the participants of the conference while the keynote speakers panel will include Director Education HRSM Faisal Naeem Khan, Head of Group Security at Hashoo Group Brig (R) Faiz Mahmood Qamer, Air Vice Marshal (R) Ijaz Mahmood Malik, Director of Partnerships at Confederation of Tourism & Hospitality City Simon Cleaver, Director Lahore School of Management Dr. Ali Sajid, and Chief Operating Officer of Hospitality & education at Hashoo Group Haseeb Gardezi.

He said the online participants would include Professor Saloomeh Tabari of Cardiff University, UK, and Dr. Gul Erkol Bayram of Sinop University, Turkey.

