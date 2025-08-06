WSSC-DIKhan continues cleanliness drive in full swing

(@FahadShabbir)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Under the slogan “Clean Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – Prosperous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”, the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Dera Ismail Khan has intensified its cleanliness campaign across the city.

As part of the drive, WSSC teams are actively removing garbage piles from open plots and roadside areas, and clearing bushes to ensure a cleaner and safer environment. The operation aims to improve sanitation and enhance the aesthetic appeal of the city.

According to WSSC officials, the sanitation teams are working round the clock to provide a clean and healthy atmosphere for the citizens.

Garbage is also being collected from doorsteps to ensure proper disposal and reduce health hazards.

A focused operation is also underway on Daryaband Road, where accumulated waste is being lifted as part of efforts to maintain urban hygiene.

The company has appealed to the public to dispose of waste only at designated points to support the collective mission of a clean Dera Ismail Khan.

WSSC reiterated its commitment to promoting environmental health and urged citizens to cooperate in making the city cleaner and greener.

“Together, we can build a cleaner and prosperous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” said a WSSC spokesperson.