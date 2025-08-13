Young doctors protests against insufficient facilities in hospitals

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Young Doctors Association Bannu has rejected the performance of board of Governors (BoG) and staged a protest demonstration against unsatisfactory facilities in hospitals.

President of Young Doctors, Dr. Shoaib performance of hospitals and service delivery to patients has been affected by incompetent administration.

He said that District Headquarters Teaching Hospital Bannu is without CT scan and MRI machines while Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital is facing problems due to insufficient diagnostic facilities in laboratory.

He accused that substandard medicines are being provided to patients under Sehat Card and certain BoG members have inducted medicines of their own choices in list.

He demanded of the government to conduct a fair investigation of these issues besides appointing an efficient administration in hospitals for better service delivery and facilitation of patients.