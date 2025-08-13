Open Menu

Young Doctors Protests Against Insufficient Facilities In Hospitals

Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Young doctors protests against insufficient facilities in hospitals

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Young Doctors Association Bannu has rejected the performance of board of Governors (BoG) and staged a protest demonstration against unsatisfactory facilities in hospitals.

President of Young Doctors, Dr. Shoaib performance of hospitals and service delivery to patients has been affected by incompetent administration.

He said that District Headquarters Teaching Hospital Bannu is without CT scan and MRI machines while Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital is facing problems due to insufficient diagnostic facilities in laboratory.

He accused that substandard medicines are being provided to patients under Sehat Card and certain BoG members have inducted medicines of their own choices in list.

He demanded of the government to conduct a fair investigation of these issues besides appointing an efficient administration in hospitals for better service delivery and facilitation of patients.

Recent Stories

Omega Seiki Mobility to invest AED92 million in el ..

Omega Seiki Mobility to invest AED92 million in electric vehicle assembly plant ..

9 seconds ago
 UAE airports receive 75.4 million passengers in H1 ..

UAE airports receive 75.4 million passengers in H1 2025, record 5% growth

21 seconds ago
 Hub71 attracts 13 AI-focused start-ups in first ha ..

Hub71 attracts 13 AI-focused start-ups in first half of 2025

29 seconds ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi issues two resolutions appointin ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi issues two resolutions appointing new leaders at Sharjah Hospi ..

36 seconds ago
 Presight reports AED1.09 billion in H1 revenue, up ..

Presight reports AED1.09 billion in H1 revenue, up 80.2%

46 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new ambassador of Republic of Serbia to UAE

1 hour ago
Saud bin Saqr receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassad ..

Saud bin Saqr receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador

1 hour ago
 Experts warn prolonged heatwaves pose growing risk ..

Experts warn prolonged heatwaves pose growing risk to human life

1 hour ago
 The Flagship Killer realme GT7 Series Takes Pakist ..

The Flagship Killer realme GT7 Series Takes Pakistan by Storm – Now Exclusivel ..

2 hours ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi saves Kuwaiti mother's ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi saves Kuwaiti mother's life with double organ transpl ..

2 hours ago
 Model Saheefa Jabbar raises concerns over hateful, ..

Model Saheefa Jabbar raises concerns over hateful, unethical social media conten ..

2 hours ago
 Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility ..

Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility Stores

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan