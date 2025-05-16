Open Menu

Yum-e-Tashakur Observed At FJWU

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025 | 10:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) observed Yum-e-Tashakur with patriotic fervor and national pride. The celebration began with a dignified Flag Hoisting Ceremony followed by a spirited Rally, where students, faculty, and staff came together to express heartfelt gratitude to the valiant Pakistan Armed Forces.

Special prayers were offered for the strength, unity, and prosperity of Pakistan. The event honored the selfless sacrifices and unwavering commitment of our brave soldiers, the true heroes of the nation.

On the occasion, Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza (Pride of Performance, T.I.), Vice Chancellor FJWU, said that today, nation stands in admiration and gratitude for our Armed Forces, the shield of our sovereignty and pride of our nation.

"Let us instill in our students the same spirit of courage, discipline, and patriotism that defines our defenders", she said.

The flag hoisting ceremony was also held at the university during which National Anthem and national songs were played.

The event saw a large number of faculty, administrative staff and students.

