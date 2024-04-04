ZAB Murder Was Dark Chapter Of The History: Khuhro
Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Sindh People's Party President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has paid tribute to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, founder of People's Party on his 45th death anniversary on Thursday.
He expressed his views on the statement saying that the judicial killing of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was a very dark chapter in history.
He said that after the decision that Shaheed Bhutto did not get a transparent trial, we demand from the Federal government that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto should be officially declared a national democratic hero and martyr. He said that the judicial killing of the leader who gave a unanimous constitution to the country was a great tragedy.
By hanging Shaheed Bhutto, it was thought that the voice of the people and the existence of the People's Party would end, but the People's Party is already strong and the voice of the people is always there.
Nisar Khuhro said that the People's Party will continue to play a role in the supremacy of the constitution, law and parliament in the country. He further said that on the occasion of Shaheed Bhutto's death, the People's Party is paying homage to him by organizing prayer ceremonies at the district and talukas' level throughout Sindh.
Recent Stories
Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi
Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi
PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder
IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL
Federal govt notifies Eid holidays
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Corrupt invigilators should be sent behind bars: Minister Bilal Yasin4 minutes ago
-
SDPI's head Dr Abid Suleri appointed as member of PM's Climate Committee5 minutes ago
-
TEPA launches crackdown on illegal signboards5 minutes ago
-
Health Minister meets Deputy Director Bill Gates Foundation for polio5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for achieving cotton cultivation targets in division5 minutes ago
-
753,000 acre cotton cultivation target set for DG Khan5 minutes ago
-
Winter festival concludes in Chitral5 minutes ago
-
FDA provides relief to 637 applicants5 minutes ago
-
DG Khan Municipal Corporation gets Rs 210m to pay salaries to employees ahead of Eid: MPA Pitafi14 minutes ago
-
Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly inaugurates plantation drive14 minutes ago
-
DIG directs robust security arrangements for Jummat-ul-Wida, Youm-ul-Quds and Lailat-ul-Qadr14 minutes ago
-
Former CEO FESCO Bashir Ahmed retires14 minutes ago