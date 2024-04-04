ZAB murder was dark chapter of the history: Khuhro

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Sindh People's Party President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has paid tribute to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, founder of People's Party on his 45th death anniversary on Thursday.

He expressed his views on the statement saying that the judicial killing of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was a very dark chapter in history.

He said that after the decision that Shaheed Bhutto did not get a transparent trial, we demand from the Federal government that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto should be officially declared a national democratic hero and martyr. He said that the judicial killing of the leader who gave a unanimous constitution to the country was a great tragedy.

By hanging Shaheed Bhutto, it was thought that the voice of the people and the existence of the People's Party would end, but the People's Party is already strong and the voice of the people is always there.

Nisar Khuhro said that the People's Party will continue to play a role in the supremacy of the constitution, law and parliament in the country. He further said that on the occasion of Shaheed Bhutto's death, the People's Party is paying homage to him by organizing prayer ceremonies at the district and talukas' level throughout Sindh.