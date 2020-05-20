UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2021 Oscars May Be Postponed Due To COVID-19 Pandemic: U.S. Media

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 12:37 PM

2021 Oscars may be postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic: U.S. media

The 93rd Academy Awards, or the Oscars, may be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local media reported

LOS ANGELES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The 93rd academy Awards, or the Oscars, may be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local media reported.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is considering postponing the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony scheduled for Feb. 28, 2021, according to trade publication Variety, citing multiple sources.

Definitive plans are far from being concrete at this juncture, and the details, including potential new dates, have not been fully discussed or formally proposed yet, the sources said.

The report came weeks after rule changes for Oscar eligibility announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on April 28.

According to the rule changes for the 93rd Awards year only, movies will no longer be required to have a seven-day theatrical run in Los Angeles County to be eligible for Oscars consideration due to the pandemic. The relaxed rule, which applies until theaters in the United States reopen, will grant films that are available only on Netflix or other streaming platforms a chance to collect a gold statue.

Academy President David Rubin told Variety last month that it was too soon to know how the 2021 Oscar telecast could change in the wake of the pandemic.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Los Angeles David United States April May Gold Oscar Media From Netflix

Recent Stories

European stocks ease at open

2 minutes ago

Mayor for ensuring social distance during Eid

2 minutes ago

Global tourism sector racing to reopen to militate ..

2 minutes ago

Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

2 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 death toll rises to 3,303 as tota ..

2 minutes ago

UK engine-maker Rolls-Royce cuts 9,000 jobs

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.