Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation from wife Aishwarya Rai

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Bollywood star shows his wedding ring and says “See, I am still married,”

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12nd, 2024) Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has finally responded to the rumors about his separation from wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

According to a report by the Times of India, Abhishek recently gave an interview to Bollywood UK media, where he was asked about the ongoing rumors of their divorce.

The actor replied, saying, "I don’t have much to say on this matter. You guys often add your own spin to the news. Obviously, I understand why this happens."

Abhishek added, “You need stories for your websites or newspapers. It’s okay; we are celebrities and we have to endure all this,”.

He also showed his wedding ring and said, “See, I am still married,”.

It may be mentioned here that the rumors of a separation between the two actors have been circulating for a year, which recently intensified with the wedding of Anant Ambani, the younger son of the Ambani family.

Previously, there were reports of Aishwarya Rai leaving the Bachchan house, and Amitabh Bachchan had also unfollowed his daughter-in-law on social media.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were married in 2007, and their daughter, Aaradhya, was born in 2011.