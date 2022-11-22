UrduPoint.com

Armeena Khan, Fesyl Khan Expect First Child

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 22, 2022 | 12:35 PM

Armeena Khan, Fesyl Khan expect first child

The actress has made pregnancy announcement along with her husband on the social media.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2022) Lollywood star Armeena Rana and her husband Fesyl Khan are expecting their first child together.

Taking to Instagram, the actress along with her husband Fesyl Khan announced her pregnancy.

She also posted a glimpse of her maternity shoot on the feed.

“Easily the BIGGEST, most rewarding project of my life,” wrote actress.

She also wrote, "Fesl, and I, are grateful to the Almighty for this beautiful gift,”.

Her announcement spread like a jungle fire on the social media as her friends, colleagues and fans congratulated the couple and made interesting comments.

Armeena Rana and Fesyl Khan tied the knot sometime in 2019, according to the couple, but officiated their marriage in 2020 in a ceremony that was largely kept hidden from social media except for some Instagram captions confirming that the two had gotten married.

Related Topics

Fire Social Media Marriage Married 2019 2020 From Instagram

Recent Stories

FIFA World Cup security: PNS Tabuk arrives at port ..

FIFA World Cup security: PNS Tabuk arrives at port in Qatar

27 minutes ago
 PTI withdraws plea from IHC seeking permission for ..

PTI withdraws plea from IHC seeking permission for rally

32 minutes ago
 Govt rejects demand of one million tons of sugar e ..

Govt rejects demand of one million tons of sugar export

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd November 2022

3 hours ago
 IAEA Experts Found 'Widespread Damage' on Territor ..

IAEA Experts Found 'Widespread Damage' on Territory of ZNPP - Statement

12 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.