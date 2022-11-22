Armeena Khan, Fesyl Khan expect first child

(@Abdulla99267510)

The actress has made pregnancy announcement along with her husband on the social media.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2022) Lollywood star Armeena Rana and her husband Fesyl Khan are expecting their first child together.

Taking to Instagram, the actress along with her husband Fesyl Khan announced her pregnancy.

She also posted a glimpse of her maternity shoot on the feed.

“Easily the BIGGEST, most rewarding project of my life,” wrote actress.

She also wrote, "Fesl, and I, are grateful to the Almighty for this beautiful gift,”.

Her announcement spread like a jungle fire on the social media as her friends, colleagues and fans congratulated the couple and made interesting comments.

Armeena Rana and Fesyl Khan tied the knot sometime in 2019, according to the couple, but officiated their marriage in 2020 in a ceremony that was largely kept hidden from social media except for some Instagram captions confirming that the two had gotten married.