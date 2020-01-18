UrduPoint.com
Bollywood Actors Launch Trailer Of Upcoming Romantic Drama Film In Mumbai

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 03:41 PM

Bollywood actors launch trailer of upcoming romantic drama film in Mumbai

Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan launched the trailer of their upcoming romantic drama film Love Aaj Kal' (Love Nowadays) in India's entertainment capital Mumbai on Friday (January 17).Directed by Imtiaz Ali,

the movie is a remake of 2009 film by the same name.

The story revolves around two love stories set in different time periods, one in 1990 and the other in 2020.Aaryan will be seen playing the role of Raghu as well as Veer while Khan is essaying the role of Zoe, Veer's love interest.

The film marks the debut of Arushi Sharma who is playing the love interest of Raghu."Love today according to all of us is different so I think we have all come together to showcase that," Khan told reporters at the trailer launch event.The film will release across the country on February 14, Valentine's Day.

