ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Conquering the music industry with their enchanting style, BTS is all set to rock the world with their solo tours starting from Suga who dropped the schedule in a recent live session.

Surprising the fans with a sudden treat, Bts Suga aka Min Yoongi appeared on a live stream this Tuesday. While sharing the titbits of his new routine the star suddenly amazed the fans with the announcement of his upcoming Solo World Tour commenced to launch in April 2023. The rapper also updated his Instagram feed with the poster of tour while caption it with a fire emoji.

According to the schedule shared by official music agency Big Hit, the tour span will be from April to June. The lineup of performances will kick off from New York's UBS Arena, while covering the iconic places such as Prudential Center Newark, Kia Forum Los Angeles, Impact Arena Thailand, Indoor Stadium Singapore & many more along with the run of dates for Japan to be announced later.

Producer of famed track 'That That' by Psy & many more, Suga is loved by fans around the globe for his exceptional rapping & music production skills. Since the group (bangtan sonyeondan) started their solo activities, yoongi has been actively seen appearing in various reality shows along with other South Korean personalities.

Apart from all such appearances now fans are eager to witness the most awaited world tours which were halted after the pandemic.

Waiting anxiously for the concert ticket, fans will be able to do pre-booking in March 2023.