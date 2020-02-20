UrduPoint.com
Court Allows Singer Sanam Marvi's Plea For Khula

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 3 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:28 PM

Court allows singer Sanam Marvi's plea for khula

A family court on Thursday dissolved marriage between singer Sanam Marvi and her husband Hamid Ali

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :A family court on Thursday dissolved marriage between singer Sanam Marvi and her husband Hamid Ali.

The court issued a decree for dissolution of marriage while allowing Sanam Marvi's plea for Khula.

Family Court Judge Sana Afzal Wahla conducted proceedings on the plea and passed the orders after recording statements of the parties.

The folk singer married Hamid Ali in 2009 and she had three children from him. She had pleaded with the court for issuance of the Khula decree alleging that her husband had become abusive and violent.

