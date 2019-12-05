UrduPoint.com
Emma Stone Engaged To Dave McCary After 2 Years Of Relationship

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 4 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 05:06 PM

Emma Stone engaged to Dave McCary after 2 years of relationship

Its wedding season in Hollywood all over again as Emma Stone finally puts a ring on her finger after her longtime boyfriend Dave McCary went down on his knees to become official

Los Angeles (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th December, 2019) Its wedding season in Hollywood all over again as Emma Stone finally puts a ring on her finger after her longtime boyfriend Dave McCary went down on his knees to become official.The Saturday Night Live writer popped the big question in front of the La La Land diva sending her into a literal utopia.The happy duo came out as a newly-engaged couple in a photo posted by Dave on his Instagram where he strikes a pose with his soon-to-be wife who is showing off the new bling on her ring finger.

The SNL segment director captioned the photo simply with a heart emoji.The two have been going strong since the past two years as they began their relationship after meeting on SNL in October of 2017.The two had maintained contact since then and later that year, a source had given the confirmation to People that the two had been three months into their relationship, which they majorly kept strictly private throughout.Prior to Dave, Emma had been in a relationship with Andrew Garfield that ended in 2015.

