Open Menu

Fans To Honor Legendary Actor Nadeem On 8 March

Chand Sahkeel Published March 02, 2024 | 08:47 PM

Fans to honor legendary actor Nadeem on 8 March

Legendary actor Nadeem would be honored by his fans in a ceremony to be held in Mehran Arts Council on 8 March (Friday) Head of Malak Art Promoters Mala Yousuf Jamal informed here on Saturday that this function was being jointly organized

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Legendary actor Nadeem would be honored by his fans in a ceremony to be held in Mehran Arts Council on 8 March (Friday) Head of Malak Art Promoters Mala Yousuf Jamal informed here on Saturday that this function was being jointly organized by Malak Art Promoters and all Pakistan Super Star Nadeem Federation Karachi

He said that it was a matter of pride for the people of Hyderabad, particularly for his million fans that veteran actor has consented to grace the occasion and beautify first ever visit to Hyderabad.

He expressed gratitude to Rashid Chadhry, Chairman All Pakistan Super Star Nadeem Federation who have extended his full support to organize this unique programme.

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit Rashid Hyderabad March All Million

Recent Stories

"You're talking about competitive players who don' ..

"You're talking about competitive players who don't lose their edge." (Ian Bell)

3 minutes ago
 2000 liters of smuggled diesel seized in DG Khan

2000 liters of smuggled diesel seized in DG Khan

1 minute ago
 Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured conditio ..

Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured condition in encounter

1 minute ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

1 minute ago
 Chad junta chief says will stand in May 6 presiden ..

Chad junta chief says will stand in May 6 presidential election

1 minute ago
 Pakistan condemns India’s high handedness in sei ..

Pakistan condemns India’s high handedness in seizure of commercial goods

6 minutes ago
Flight operations suspended at Gwadar Airport till ..

Flight operations suspended at Gwadar Airport till Tuesday

6 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga table

Football: Spanish La Liga table

6 minutes ago
 Three terrorists killed, four injured in Karak IBO

Three terrorists killed, four injured in Karak IBO

6 minutes ago
 Four died in Swat due to roof collapsed

Four died in Swat due to roof collapsed

6 minutes ago
 Police launches crackdown on kite-flying, jubilant ..

Police launches crackdown on kite-flying, jubilant firing across Punjab

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan's hosiery export to China up by 45pc; Muh ..

Pakistan's hosiery export to China up by 45pc; Muhammad Irfan

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz