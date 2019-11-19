UrduPoint.com
Folk Singers Take Show At Lok Virsa

Chand Sahkeel 5 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 08:00 PM

Punjabi folk singers enthralled the audience of twin cities here in a musical night at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa as part of its ongoing Lok Mela 2019

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th November, 2019) Punjabi folk singers enthralled the audience of twin cities here in a musical night at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa as part of its ongoing Lok Mela 2019.Renowned folk musicians and singers including Afshan Zebi, Fazal Jutt, Qurban Niazi, Bashir Lohar, Mushtaq Niazi, Asma Aziz, accompanied with Shaukat Ali Folk drummer and Barkat Ali Dance group performed in the musical show and enthralled the audience at open air theater.

The audience joined the singers and performers in singing and dancing.Bashir Lohar while speaking to media said, we should not hide our culture before any one and should be represented without any hesitation.

No country can get progress until its people feel proud of their culture and heritage."These artists are our identity and we should promote them so that they could continue practicing the centuries' old traditions inherited by them from their forefathers", one of the audience member expressed.

Besides musical evening, Punjab pavilion allured visitors with its air of festivity, boasting more than fifty master craftsmen and craftswomen.

Nestled in their artistically set-up stalls, they practiced centuries-old craftwork including bone work, lacquer art, tile work, tie and dye, block printing, wood carving, darree'and khaddar' weaving, basketry, pottery, embroidery and needle work, zardozi', metal work, camel bone carving and shoe-making.

Featuring the vibrant colors of Pakistan's largest province by population, the artisans at work are source of attraction for the visitors.Over 50 craftsmen and craftswomen have displayed their crafts carrying centuries old craft techniques for bone work, lacquer art, tile work, tie and dye, block printing, wood carving, darree and khaddar weaving, basketry, pottery, embroidery and needle work, 'zardozi', metal work, and shoe-making.

