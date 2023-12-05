Open Menu

Ghazal Maestro Ghulam Ali Turns 83

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published December 05, 2023 | 05:37 PM

The 83rd birthday of Ghazal maestro Ustad Ghulam Ali was observed on Tuesday. Born on December 5, 1940, Ghulam Ali is a Pakistan-based ghazal singer who belongs to Patiala Gharana

Ghulam Ali is considered as one of the greatest ghazal singers of his era. A disciple of Bade Ghulam Ali Khan he was also trained by Bade Ghulam Ali's younger brothers – Barkat Ali Khan and Mubarak Ali Khan.

His style and variations in singing Ghazals are unique, as he blends Hindustani classical music with ghazals, unlike any other ghazal singers. He is very popular not only in the sub-continent but also among South Asian diaspora in the US, the UK and the Middle Eastern countries. His famous ghazals among others include Chupke Chupke Raat Din, Kal Chaudhvin Ki Raat Thi, Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, Chamakte Chand Ko, Kiya Hai Pyar Jisé, May Nazar Sé Pee Raha Hoon, Mastana Peeyé, Yeh Dil Yeh Pagal Dil Mera, Apni Dhun Mein Rehta Hoon and "Ham Ko Kiske Gham Ne Maara".

His sons Aamir Ghulam Ali and Nazar Ali Abbas are also musicians.

Ghulam Ali started singing for Radio Pakistan, Lahore in 1960. Along with singing Ghazals, Ghulam Ali composes music for his ghazals. His compositions are raga-based and sometimes include a scientific mixture of ragas. He sings Punjabi songs too. Many of his Punjabi songs have been popular and have been part of Punjab's cultural diaspora.

Ghulam Ali has also sung some Nepali ghazals like Kina kina timro tasveer, Gajalu tee thula thula aankha, Lolaaeka tee thula and Ke chha ra diun in Nepali language with Narayan Gopal, a well-known Nepali singer, and composer Deepak Jangam.

In 1979 he received Pride of Performance Award and in 2013 Sitara-i-Imtiaz Award by the President of Pakistan.

