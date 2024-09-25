Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

(@Abdulla99267510)

Rumours about entry of a new mystery man into her life have gone viral

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2024) Popular actress Veena Malik is once again in spotlight after rumours of a new mystery man in her life have gone viral on the social media.

Various social media pages claim that the actress and host has fallen in love again, with screenshots of her different Instagram stories going viral on social media platforms.

In the viral screenshots, the actress has reshared videos from a specific TikTok account named “M Shahryar 01” and an Instagram account named “Shahryar Chaudhry.” The videos and Instagram stories are accompanied by red heart emojis and various comments, suggesting that a special person has re-entered the actress’s life.

The actress has not clarified anything about this matter herself, nor has she shown the face of the mentioned individual.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time the actress has hinted at a special relationship, as her various affairs have previously attracted media attention.

She participated in the Indian reality show “Bigg Boss Season 4” in 2010, where she had a romance with actor Ashmit Patel, which received considerable media coverage.

Additionally, her name has been linked with Pakistani actor Babrak whose love story also made headlines, but their relationship did not culminate in marriage.

Veena Malik married Dubai-based businessman Asad Bashir Khan Khatak on December 25, 2013, which ended in divorce just four years later, in 2017.