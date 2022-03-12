UrduPoint.com

Jacqueline Fernandez Shares HeerRanjha Song

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 12, 2022 | 04:58 PM

Akshay and Fernandez are seen enjoying in a fare and the track follows their blossoming romance in the movie.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- March 12th, 2022) Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has shared a heart-touching HeerRanjha song from her much-awaited film Bachchan Paandey.

In the song, actor Akshay Kumar is seen romancing Jacqueline. Both are seen enjoying in a fare and the track follows their blossoming romance in the movie.

Taking to Instagram, the Kick actress wrote a caption, “Sophie bani Bachchhan Paandey ki Khushi aur Zindagi, The Bhaukaal Jodi is here to make you fall in love with them. HeerRaanjhana song out now! Holi pe Goli,”.

Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, and Amaal Mallik have sung the song while Farhad Samji directed the film. Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh are performing key roles.

The film will hit the cinemas on March 18.

