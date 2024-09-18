Open Menu

Javeria Abbasi Confirms Her Second Marriage

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 18, 2024 | 05:57 PM

Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

Actress takes to Instagram to share photos of Nikah ceremony, with caption: “We love a happily ever after”.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 18th, 2024) Pakistani actress Javeria Abbasi on Wednesday remarried just months after her engagement was announced.

Her look was completed with a delicate henna design and gold bangles as she signed her marriage contract. The intimate ceremony took place at her home, captivating fans despite its simplicity.

Javeria Abbasi shared beautiful photos from her Nikah ceremony on Instagram, captioning them with “We love a happily ever after.” She wore an elegant dark magenta traditional outfit adorned with gold accents and a striking floral garland.

Javeria chose to keep her husband’s identity private, as no photos of him were shared.

Few days ago, she posted a fleeting story on Instagram featuring him but later confirmed that she wished to keep details under wraps for now.

In May, the 51-year-old actress, who is the ex-wife of Shamoon Abbasi and sister to Anoushay Abbasi, hinted at her engagement with a series of photos showcasing a ring and her hand intertwined with a man's, sparking excitement among her followers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Marriage Man Anoushay Abbasi Javeria Abbasi Shamoon Abbasi May Gold From Instagram Love

Recent Stories

Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Da ..

Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup

17 minutes ago
 The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

5 hours ago
 The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and ..

The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..

5 hours ago
 Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for ..

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit

5 hours ago
 Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in ..

Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to ..

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?

1 day ago
 Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Col ..

Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration

1 day ago
 Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First ..

Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..

1 day ago
 Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Showbiz