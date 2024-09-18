Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

(@Abdulla99267510)

Actress takes to Instagram to share photos of Nikah ceremony, with caption: “We love a happily ever after”.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 18th, 2024) Pakistani actress Javeria Abbasi on Wednesday remarried just months after her engagement was announced.

Her look was completed with a delicate henna design and gold bangles as she signed her marriage contract. The intimate ceremony took place at her home, captivating fans despite its simplicity.

Javeria Abbasi shared beautiful photos from her Nikah ceremony on Instagram, captioning them with “We love a happily ever after.” She wore an elegant dark magenta traditional outfit adorned with gold accents and a striking floral garland.

Javeria chose to keep her husband’s identity private, as no photos of him were shared.

Few days ago, she posted a fleeting story on Instagram featuring him but later confirmed that she wished to keep details under wraps for now.

In May, the 51-year-old actress, who is the ex-wife of Shamoon Abbasi and sister to Anoushay Abbasi, hinted at her engagement with a series of photos showcasing a ring and her hand intertwined with a man's, sparking excitement among her followers.