Jemima Khan reacts to controversy involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

The former wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan wishes that Depp will now give a statement waiving all Amber Heard’s damages, saying it was never about the money

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 2nd, 2022) British journalist and former wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan Jemima Gold Smith shared her stance over the entire controversy between actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Taking to her Twitter handle, she wrote: “I wish Johnny Depp would now give a statement waiving all Amber Heard’s damages, saying it was never about the money.”

Jemima also said that she hoped Depp urged the trolls to stand down and wish her well.

According to the latest reports, a US jury found Johnny Depp was defamed by Amber Heard when she described herself in an op-ed as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Depp won more than $10 million in damages on Wednesday, achieving a near-total victory in a defamation suit against Heard to cap a six-week trial featuring graphic testimony about the stars' soured relationship.

A seven-person jury in Virginia also ruled for Heard on one counterclaim against Depp. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" film star depicted the decision as a vindication, and his former wife said it was "a disappointment."

Jurors awarded Depp $15 million in damages from Heard, which the judge reduced to $10.35 million to comply with state limits on punitive damages. The panel ordered Depp to pay Heard $2 million in damages.

The much-talked-about libel case exposed the former couple's troubled marriage. The six-week trial in Fairfax County Circuit Court turned into a contentious battle between Depp and Heard over the truth about what happened in their marriage, which ended in 2016. Both Heard and Depp accused each other of repeated physical abuse throughout their relationship.